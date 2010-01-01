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Indulge in our variety of delicious treats made with the freshest ingredients.
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Indulge in our variety of delicious treats made with the freshest ingredients.
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Fresh Baked Cookies
Ingredients: Chocolate chips, butter, flour
Ingredients: Chocolate cookie, Caramel, Pretzel,
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Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Butter, Flour, Eggs, Sugars, Vanilla Extract and Chocolate chips
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We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
3205 Westmoreland Ave Springdale AR 72762
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Inquiries outside of business hours: Text 479 283 0520 or email admin@utterlybutterybakery.com
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